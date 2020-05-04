4 maggio 2020: il ricordo del Grande Torino / La fotogallery - Toro.it

4 maggio 2020: ecco tutte le immagini più belli dell’omaggio al Grande Torino nel giorno del 71° anniversario della tragedia di Superga
4 maggio 1949 – 4 maggio 2020: sono passati 71 anni dalla tragedia di Superga, da quell’incidente aereo in cui persero la vita i calciatori del Grande Torino (ma non solo). Il Covid-19, quest’anno, non ha permesso il consueto pellegrinaggio dei tifosi alla lapide e nemmeno le ormai tradizionali cerimonie di commemorazione. In mattinata, una delegazione del Torino e dei famigliari delle vittime, ha però reso omaggio ai caduti insieme a don Riccardo Robella. Nella nostra fotogallery, ecco le immagini più belle della giornata realizzate da Nicolò Campo.
4 maggio 2020: la fotogallery
General view shows the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created with a drone.) General view show Basilica of Superga. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created with a drone.) General view show Basilica of Superga. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created with a drone.) General view show Basilica of Superga. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. A fan takes a picture at the monument dedicated to commemorate the Superga tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Fans take a picture at the monument dedicated to commemorate the Superga tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. General view shows a detail of the monument dedicated to commemorate the Superga tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Susanna Egri, daughter of Erno Erbstein, shows a doll found inside the wreckage of the plane crashed on May 4th. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Susanna Egri, daughter of Erno Erbstein, shows a doll found inside the wreckage of the plane crashed on May 4th. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Antonio Comi, Urbano Cairo and Alberto Barile look on during commemoration of Superga tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Gigi Gabetto, Susanna Egri, Guglielmo Gabetto, Urbano Cairo, Franco Ossola pose for a picture in front of the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Susanna Egri, daughter of Erno Erbstein, and Urbano Cairo looks on during commemoration of Superga tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Don Riccardo Robella pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Don Riccardo Robella pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Don Riccardo Robella pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Don Riccardo Robella pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Urbano Cairo, president of Torino FC, pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Don Riccardo Robella pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Antonio Comi, Urbano Cairo and Don Riccardo Robella pay tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.pay tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Urbano Cairo and Don Riccardo Robella pay tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Urbano Cairo, president of Torino FC, pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Urbano Cairo, president of Torino FC, pays tribute to the Grande Torino football team at the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created with a drone.) General view show Basilica of Superga. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created with a drone.) General view show Basilica of Superga. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The scarves of many football teams are seen near the monument dedicated to commemorate the tragedy. On May 4, 1949, an airplane carrying the Grande Torino football team from Lisbon to Turin crashed into a wall of the Basilica of Superga over a hill near Turin killing members of the team. The 71th Annual commemoration of the Superga tragedy is celebrated respecting restrictions imposed by Italian government due COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.