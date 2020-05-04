4 maggio 2020: il ricordo del Grande Torino / La fotogallery - Toro.it

4 maggio 2020: ecco tutte le immagini più belli dell’omaggio al Grande Torino nel giorno del 71° anniversario della tragedia di Superga

4 maggio 1949 – 4 maggio 2020: sono passati 71 anni dalla tragedia di Superga, da quell’incidente aereo in cui persero la vita i calciatori del Grande Torino (ma non solo). Il Covid-19, quest’anno, non ha permesso il consueto pellegrinaggio dei tifosi alla lapide e nemmeno le ormai tradizionali cerimonie di commemorazione. In mattinata, una delegazione del Torino e dei famigliari delle vittime, ha però reso omaggio ai caduti insieme a don Riccardo Robella. Nella nostra fotogallery, ecco le immagini più belle della giornata realizzate da Nicolò Campo.

4 maggio 2020: la fotogallery