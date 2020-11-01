La fotogallery di Torino-Lazio: dal Paradiso all'Inferno - Toro.it

Il vantaggio di Pereira, la rimonta di Bremer e Belotti, poi il pari di Milinkovic-Savic, la rete di Lukic e i due gol laziali nel recupero

Dal Paradiso, il gol di Lukic del 3-2 a tre minuti dal novantesimo, all’Inferno, a quel doppio gol preso nel recupero, prima per un rigore causato dal fallo di Nkoulou e poi per il gol di Caicedo. Un Torino che aveva rimontato una prima e poi una seconda volta, ma che invece non raccoglie nulla in questo Torino-Lazio. A seguire la fotogallery della partita tra granata e biancocelesti.

La gallery di Torino-Lazio

Ecco le foto più belle di Torino-Lazio: