La fotogallery di Torino-Lazio: dal Paradiso all'Inferno - Toro.it

Il vantaggio di Pereira, la rimonta di Bremer e Belotti, poi il pari di Milinkovic-Savic, la rete di Lukic e i due gol laziali nel recupero
Dal Paradiso, il gol di Lukic del 3-2 a tre minuti dal novantesimo, all’Inferno, a quel doppio gol preso nel recupero, prima per un rigore causato dal fallo di Nkoulou e poi per il gol di Caicedo. Un Torino che aveva rimontato una prima e poi una seconda volta, ma che invece non raccoglie nulla in questo Torino-Lazio. A seguire la fotogallery della partita tra granata e biancocelesti.
La gallery di Torino-Lazio
Ecco le foto più belle di Torino-Lazio:
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC looks dejected during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Simone Inzaghi, head coach of SS Lazio, looks on during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Marco Giampaolo, head coach of Torino FC, gesturs during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Salvatore Sirigu of Torino FC looks on during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Andreas Pereira of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Andreas Pereira of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Gleison Bremer of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Gleison Bremer of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Gleison Bremer of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Soualiho Meite of Torino FC is challenged by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of SS Lazio during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Gleison Bremer of Torino FC is challenged by Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sasa Lukic of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sasa Lukic of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sasa Lukic of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sasa Lukic of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sasa Lukic of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio. Sasa Lukic of Torino FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and SS Lazio.